‘All eyes’ on New York: Reopening tests city torn by crises

NEW YORK (AP) — After three months of a coronavirus crisis followed by protests and unrest, New York City is trying to turn a page when a limited range of industries reopen Monday. It’s an inflection point as the city tries to get back to business. Its first steps at recovery come as the virus continues to circulate and amid demonstrations over George Floyd’s death, racism and police brutality. Construction, manufacturing, wholesalers and previously “nonessential” stores can resume work Monday, with restrictions. Shops can reopen for delivery and pickup, though they can’t yet have customers browsing inside.