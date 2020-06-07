Rain, road flooding as Tropical Storm Cristobal draws closer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical Storm Cristobal is bringing heavy downpours to parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast as it continues advancing toward the region after having spawned a tornado in Florida. Roads were flooded in coastal Louisiana and Mississippi Sunday, and thousands were without power even before the the storm made landfall. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Cristobal’s maximum sustained winds are at 50 mph (85 kph) as of early Sunday, and it’s forecast to make landfall by Sunday night. The storm already made its presence felt with a tornado that touched down near downtown Orlando, just missing a group of protesters.