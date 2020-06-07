New York City lifts curfew early following peaceful protests

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced an early end to a curfew that was spurred by protests against police brutality. The mayor tweeted early Sunday that the 8 p.m. curfew that was set to remain in effect through at least Sunday would be lifted “effective immediately.” The citywide curfew was New York’s first in decades. The move follows New York City police pulling back on enforcing Saturday’s curfew as thousands took the streets in protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. The mayor said New York saw “the very best of our city” on Saturday.