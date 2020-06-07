Anti-racism protesters stage street rallies, topple statue

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people have taken to the streets of European cities to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Protesters in the English port of Bristol vented their anger Sunday at the country’s colonial history by toppling a statue of a 17th-century slave trader. Demonstrators attached ropes to the statue of Edward Colston before pulling it down to cheers and roars of approval from the crowd. In London, thousands of people congregated around the U.S. Embassy, making clear their message wasn’t just aimed at America. A rally in Rome’s sprawling People’s Square was noisy but peaceful, with the majority of protesters wearing masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus.