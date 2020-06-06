New jobs report diminishes GOP appetite for more virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — A stronger than expected strong jobs report could delay action in Congress on a new coronavirus aid bill. The new government report showed a 2.5 million jobs gain instead of an expected loss of millions. Republicans say the numbers vindicate their decision to take a pause and assess the almost $3 trillion in virus aid they’ve already passed. But Democrats say the job losses for 600,000 public employees are likely to worsen if Washington doesn’t step in. The coming weeks are expected to bring difficult negotiations over what a package should contain. The House has already passed a $3.5 trillion bill, but Senate Republicans rejected it out of hand.