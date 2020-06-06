Anatomy of a political comeback: How Biden earned nomination

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Biden has officially secured enough delegates to lock up the Democratic presidential nomination. But he had a rocky path to get there. The opening contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada were humbling losses for Biden. Then came a commanding victory in South Carolina with help from African American voters. Rivals quit the race, and within days his coalition expanded to make him the presumptive nominee. AP VoteCast surveys of the electorate in 17 states show that a majority of Democratic voters want to put a moderate with practical policy proposals in office over a liberal with bold ideas.