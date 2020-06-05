Demonstrators vow to sustain momentum until change happens

ATLANTA (AP) — Protesters stirred by the death of George Floyd are vowing to turn an extraordinary outpouring of grief into a sustained movement as demonstrations shift to a calmer, but no less determined, focus on addressing racial injustice. In Minneapolis, where Floyd died in police custody and the protest movement sparked, the city agreed Friday to ban police chokeholds and require officers to intervene any time they see unauthorized force by another officer. The changes are part of a stipulation between the city and state officials who launched a civil rights investigation into Floyd’s death. The City Council is expected to approve the agreement, which will be enforceable in court, on Friday.