UK hosts vaccine summit amid calls for free virus vaccine

LONDON (AP) — The British government is hosting a vaccine summit, hoping to raise billions of dollars to immunize children in developing countries and to discuss how any potential vaccine against the new coronavirus might be distributed globally — and fairly. While the U.N. and others have called for any COVID-19 vaccine to be made freely available, experts say it’s likely rich countries will push their way to the front of the line, even if the need is greater in developing countries. India on Thursday reported another record number of new infections, 9,304, with 260 deaths in the previous 24 hours.