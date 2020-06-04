Trooper seize over 16 pounds of Heroin- Jackson County

On June 2, 2020, at approximately 9:58 A.M., a Trooper from the Central Point Area Command stopped a 2014 Nissan Sentra for Unlawful Lane Change and Failure to Drive with Lane, on Interstate 5 near milepost 36 northbound. The Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and a consent search of the vehicle was conducted. The search of the vehicle revealed approximately 16.3 pounds of suspected heroin concealed in the gas tank of the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Victor Aguilar (33) from Outlook, Washington. Mr. Aguilar was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Unlawful Possession and Delivery of Heroin.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Medford Office.