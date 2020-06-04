Prosecutors describe racial slur as Ahmaud Arbery lay dying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Evidence revealed in court Thursday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery alleges that the young black man was repeatedly boxed in by two pickup trucks as he desperately tried to escape. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent says a white man then shot him in the chest, the first of three shots with a pump-action shotgun. Agent Richard Dial testified that the driver of the second pickup truck, Roddie Bryan, said Travis McMichael then stood over Arbery’s body and said a racial epithet before police arrived. The evidence could factor into a federal investigation into whether hate crime charges are warranted.