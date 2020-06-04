John Lewis says video of George Floyd’s killing made him cry

WASHINGTON (AP) — Civil rights icon John Lewis says the video of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minnesota made him “cry.” The Georgia congressman told CBS on Thursday it made him “so sad.” Lewis says he’s encouraged to see diverse crowds protesting Floyd’s killing and demanding an end to racial injustice. Lewis was a key figure in the civil rights movement and had his skull fractured by troopers in Selma, Alabama, in 1965. He urged protesters seeking justice in Floyd’s killing to embrace nonviolence. He says it would be a “mistake” for President Donald Trump to use the military to suppress protests, as Trump has threatened. Lewis says his health “is improving” as he fights Stage IV pancreatic cancer.