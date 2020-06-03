Washington eviction moratorium extended until Aug. 1

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has extended the state’s eviction moratorium through Aug. 1. He says the intent of his order is to prevent an increase in homelessness during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The moratorium _in place since March and extended once _ was scheduled to expire this week. It prohibits, with limited exceptions, residential evictions and late fees on unpaid rent. It also requires landlords to offer residents a repayment plan to catch up on unpaid rent.