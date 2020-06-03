Trump: Deploying forces to DC shows how to quell protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking credit for a massive deployment of National Guard troops and federal law enforcement officers to the nation’s capital. He says it offers a model to states on how to quell protests nationwide. Trump argued that the massive show of force was responsible for protests in Washington and other cities turning more calm in recent days and repeated his criticism of governors who have not deployed their National Guard to the fullest. “You have to have a dominant force,” Trump told Fox New Radio on Wednesday. “We need law and order.”