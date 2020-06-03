Portland, Oregon, remains largely peaceful, curfew lifted

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protests in Portland, Oregon, were largely peaceful on Tuesday night as thousands of people marched across a bridge into downtown and held a massive rally. But late in the evening a group of several hundred people broke away and engaged with police, who deployed flash-bang grenades and tear gas. Police Chief Jami Resch said on Twitter late Tuesday that protestors tried to tear down a fence protecting a police building and threw things at officers. Mayor Ted Wheeler canceled a curfew in Portland earlier Tuesday because demonstrations on Monday were largely peaceful. Protests have erupted worldwide over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.