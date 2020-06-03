Italy opens borders ahead of neighbors, beckoning tourists

ROME (AP) — Rome’s international Leonardo da Vinci airport sprang back to life on Wednesday as Italy opened regional and international borders in the final phase of easing its long coronavirus lockdown. The move allowed families and loved ones separated by the global pandemic to finally reunite but normalcy is still a long way off. Italy is the first to open international borders, dropping the 14-day quarantine requirement. But most European nations viewed Italy’s start date — which is aimed at boosting its collapsed yet crucial tourism industry — as premature. Many European nations are moving to open only on June 15 and some much after that.