Cyclone spares India’s business capital from major damage

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The first cyclone in more than a century to hit India’s financial capital of Mumbai appears to have largely spared the metropolis. No deaths or major damages were reported as workers began clearing fallen trees and other debris from India’s western coastline. Trees swayed wildly and rain pounded villages as Cyclone Nisarga crossed the central state of Maharashtra. In the state capital, Mumbai, home to Bollywood, high winds whipped skyscrapers and ripped apart shanties near the beach. Such storms are less common in western Indian than on its east coast, and usually form later in the year. Experts say Nisarga may represent ways in which the warming of oceans due to climate change is already altering lives.