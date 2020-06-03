3 new coronavirus deaths in Oregon, cases increase to 4,335

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has reported three new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the toll to 157 people, while the number of cases increased to 4,335. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports two Multnomah County women, ages 36 and 66, and an 81-year-old Washington County woman were the most recent people to succumb to the disease. Health officials say all three had underlying medical conditions. The 36-year-old woman is the youngest person in Oregon to die of complications linked to COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, the state also reported 33 coronavirus cases.