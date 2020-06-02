Walden COVID-19 Update 6/02

The latest on the coronavirus: The situation is rapidly changing, but I wanted to share the latest information and news on the outbreak and relief efforts.

Preventing the Second Wave:

Today, Rep. Walden released a report detailing the U.S.’s rapid progress on testing and what testing measures are needed to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the fall. The U.S. has now performed more than 17.3 million tests. Over 2.7 million of those tests were performed in the past 7 days. Read more here.

HHS awards over $600 million to Expand Vaccine Manufacturing:

HHS has awarded an additional $628 million to an existing contract with Emergent BioSolutions to advance manufacturing capabilities and capacity for a potential COVID-19 vaccine as well as therapeutics. Read more here.

House Passes PPP Flexibility:

Yesterday, the House voted 417-1 to pass legislation that provides additional flexibility to small businesses that have been approved for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). For more information click here.

Supporting Rural Tribal Communities:

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded $15 million in funding provided by CARES to Tribes serving rural communities. This funding will help support 52 tribes, tribal organizations, urban Indian health organizations, and health services providers to tribes across 20 states to prevent, prepare, and respond to COVID-19 in rural communities.



In Oregon, the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon and Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians received funding. Read more here.

Flexibility for Farms:

The FDA provided flexibility to farms regarding eligibility for the qualified exemption under the Produce Safety Rule during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Farms that are currently eligible for the qualified exemption and associated modified requirements will still be considered eligible, even if they shift sales away from qualified end-users, so long as they continue to meet the requirement that their average food sales during the previous three years total less than $500,000. Learn more here.