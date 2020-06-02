Parisians return to cafes; Latin America sees virus surge

PARIS (AP) — Parisians returned to the City of Light’s beloved sidewalk cafes as the French government eased lockdown restrictions Tuesday, but across the ocean, health experts expressed deep concerns as several Latin American countries opted to reopen their economies despite a rapid rise in coronavirus cases. The new freedom along Paris’ cobbled streets will be tempered by social distancing rules for the once-densely packed cafe tables. While France rolls out a smartphone tracing app designed to check the virus’ spread, similar technology used by quarantined residents of Moscow is drawing a flood of complaints. Some British parliamentarians are grumbling that a government decision to scrap a virtual voting system and return to Parliament is too risky amid the pandemic