Biden to hit Trump as more focused on ‘power than principle’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Biden plans to blister President Donald Trump for directing authorities to drive back peaceful protesters outside the White House “in order to stage a photo op.” Biden will say in remarks Tuesday that the commander in chief “is more interested in power than in principle.” The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is delivering a speech in Philadelphia, addressing “the civil unrest facing communities across America.” Biden is also working to elevate his voice in the national debate after more than two months of the campaign for the White House being frozen amid the outbreak of the coronarvius.