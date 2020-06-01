Reward Offered in Salem Arson Fire at Waldo Middle School – Crime Stoppers Featured Case #20-14

The Salem Police Department, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an arson that occurred at Waldo Middle School, 2805 Lansing AV NE.

The arson occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, and caused approximately $250,000 in damage.

Detectives have obtained video of the man believed to be involved. On the video, the suspect can be seen walking back to the area where the fire began. He is described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Surveillance video of the suspect can be viewed at https://youtu.be/3FOourxMC60

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is funded 100% by community donations. To support Crime Stoppers with a donation, or to view other unsolved cases, please visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/