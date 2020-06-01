Klickitat County Approved For Phase 2

Media Release

June 1, 2020, at 1:30 PM

APPROVED for Phase 2

KLICKITAT COUNTY RESIDENTS- The Department of Emergency Management in Unified Command with The Public Health Department wants to THANK YOU for helping us get to this stage. We just received notification from the Department of Health that our VARIANCE HAS BEEN APPROVED!

We are approved to move into phase 2 effective immediately. Any business wanting to open that was required to wait until phase 2 can now reopen following the Safe Start Guidelines. Each sector has a detailed document with specific industry guidelines. Please refer to the Safe Start page and the business page at the links below for those details.

For those that would like to read the letter of approval go to the following webpage: h ttp://klickitatcounty.org/1187/COVID-19

Resources for businesses:

h ttps://coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/safe-start h ttps://coronavirus.wa.gov/information-for/business

h ttps://medium.com/wagovernor/safe-start-washingtons-phased-reopening-1436dfccc908

Keep Safe to Keep Open Be a Part of the Solution