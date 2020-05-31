World alarmed by violence in US; thousands march in London

LONDON (AP) — Nations around the world have watched in horror at the civil unrest in the United States following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing. But racism-tinged events no longer startle even America’s closest allies, though many have watched coverage with concern. Burning cars and American riot police featured on newspaper front pages Sunday around the globe. The story bumped news of the COVID-19 pandemic to second-tier status. Thousands marched in London.