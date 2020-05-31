US cities assess protest damage, await another day of unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — America’s cities are boarding up windows, sweeping up glass and covering graffiti after the country’s most significant night of protests in a half-century. The demonstrations promised to spill into another day of unrest fueled by killings of black people at the hands of police. The turbulence sparked by the death of George Floyd — a black man who died after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer — shook not only the streets of New York and Los Angeles, but dozens of smaller communities such as Fargo, North Dakota, and Lincoln, Nebraska. The damage extended even to buildings near the White House.