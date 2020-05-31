SpaceX’s historic encore: Astronauts arrive at space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has delivered two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. The Dragon capsule arrived Sunday morning, hours after a historic liftoff from Florida. It’s the first time that a privately built and owned spacecraft has delivered a crew to the orbiting lab. The capsule docked automatically, barely 19 hours after liftoff. SpaceX launched the Dragon from Kennedy Space Center on Saturday afternoon, the first astronaut launch from the U.S. to orbit in nearly a decade.