Washington man last of group sentenced in homeless killing

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man convicted of participating in the killing of a Washington state homeless man who was tied to a tree and left to die in the cold has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. The Daily Herald reports 42-year-old Darron Weidman was sentenced for setting in motion a robbery that resulted in the December 2018 death of 46-year-old Michael Boone in Everett. Weidman pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in April 2019. Matthew McGowan was sentenced to more than 45 years for first-degree murder. Donita Burkley was sentenced to more than three years in prison for participating.