Two new draft CAT rules added to Revenue website

Salem, OR—Two new draft rules for the Corporate Activity Tax (CAT) have been added to the CAT page of the Department of Revenue website, giving stakeholders a chance to review them before they are filed with the Secretary of State. Links to the rules can be found in the right-hand column of the webpage.

The newly released draft rules are:

• 150-317-1050 Sourcing of Commercial Activity for Financial Institutions.

• 150-317-1060 Farmers Sales to Agricultural Cooperatives.

Both rules will be filed as permanent rules with a public hearing set for June 23. They will be part of a permanent rules process that will include two temporary rules filed with the Oregon Secretary of State on February 1. Links to those rules can be found on the administrative rules page of the Revenue website. They are:

• 150-317-1140 Wholesale Sale of Groceries Exclusion.

• 150-317-1400 Determining Property Resold Out of State and Methods of Determining.

Questions and comments on the draft rules can be directed to catrules.dor@oregon.gov. The official comment period on these four rules begins June 1.

If social distancing measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, are still in place, alternatives to an in-person public hearing will be used to accept comment from the public. To sign up to receive rulemaking notices from the department, go to http://listsmart.osl.state.or.us/mailman/listinfo/…

The 2019 Oregon Legislature created the Corporate Activity Tax, making it effective January 1, 2020. It is imposed on businesses for the privilege of doing business in Oregon. It applies to all business entities including those located inside and outside of Oregon. It is measured on a business’s commercial activity—the total amount a business realizes from activity in Oregon.

Businesses with taxable commercial activity in excess of $1 million are required to pay the Corporate Activity Tax. The tax is $250 plus 0.57% of taxable commercial activity greater than $1 million after subtractions.

Taxpayers with general questions about the CAT can email cat.help.dor@oregon.gov or call 503-945-8005.

