Property manager to pay $300K in virus eviction ban lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — A Nevada-based property management company that issued eviction notices to tenants in Tacoma during the coronavirus pandemic has agreed to pay nearly $350,000 to resolve a lawsuit filed by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. The Seattle Times reports the money includes almost $300,000 directly to tenants in the form of refunds, payments and rent forgiveness. It was the first lawsuit to enforce one of Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency proclamations during the outbreak. The governor on March 18 established a moratorium on evictions for the inability to pay rent during the effective period of Inslee’s proclamation.