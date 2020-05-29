Doctor fired after blasting COVID preparations sues hospital

SEATTLE (AP) — An emergency room doctor who was fired after he publicly criticized the coronavirus preparations at his hospital in Washington state is suing for wrongful termination. Dr. Ming Lin worked at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham for 17 years before he was fired in late March. He had been criticizing the hospital’s leadership on his Facebook page and in media interviews, saying they had been slow to screen visitors for symptoms and to obtain protection equipment or take other precautions for staff. PeaceHealth said he was removed for being disruptive and going outside normal safety reporting procedures.