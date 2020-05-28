Variance Application Has Been Submitted For Klickitat County

KLICKITAT COUNTY – The Klickitat County Public Health Department in Unified Command with the Department Emergency Management (EOC) received notification on May 26th that Klickitat County is now eligible to apply for the variance based on meeting the new positive case threshold. Our team has been working on the application for a week in preparation for this notification.

We submitted the variance application today! The application required a lot of information, plans and county wide collaboration to complete. Things that were required included but were not limited too: https://coronavirus.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2020-05/instructions_for_county_COVID- 19_variance_0.pdf

The Voluntary Quarantine and Isolation facility (for community members that are asked by Public Health to quarantine due to a presumptive positive, positive or close contact situation and they do not feel they can safely do so at their residence)

Letters of support by local county and health officials

Data from the State, Emergency Management, Public Health and our local hospitals showing we are prepared with the PPE needed, hospital surge capacity, tests and testing sites and much more…

Contact monitoring ability. Public Health has compiled a team of volunteers that will assist with contacting all close contacts for any positive and/or presumptive positive case and will give them the information on how to safely quarantine and the resources available to them in our county

Case threshold and decreasing trend of less than 2 new positives in a 14 day period

This took a team effort, including you. We anticipate it will take 2-3 days for approval and our hope is that we will be able to move into phase 2 next week. We will update you as soon as we know more. In the meantime please go to the state webpage to get a better understanding of what to expect and what guidelines you will need to follow. Businesses should review the Safe Start for Reopening Plan which gives guidance and resources specific to your business sector. Klickitat County does not provide or review the Safe Start for Reopening Plans. https://coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/safe-start

Thank you for your patience through all of this.