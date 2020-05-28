Listen: Eastern Oregon legislators virtual town hall

From top left: District 59 Oregon Rep. Dan Bonham, District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, District 60 Oregon Rep. Mark Owens.

The two Oregon state representatives and one Oregon state senator who collectively represent most of Eastern Oregon held their 4th virtual town hall meeting Thursday, May 28.

Much of the meeting centered around pandemic restrictions and the need to provide clear guidance to counties about the steps needed to move into Phase Two of the relaxation of restrictions. Problems with the Employment Department also received comment, with the news there was a backlog in processing that meant some people who have applied for unemployment benefits have been waiting 12 weeks with no checks, and others reporting hold times on the phone as much as 8 hours.

If you missed the event, you can listen to the whole thing by clicking the grey podcast bar below. Be aware that there were some technical difficulties caused by a brownout in the area where Rep. Owens lives.