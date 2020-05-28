AP Exclusive: Athletes wary about virus, testing upon return

Reporters from The Associated Press have spoken to more than two dozen athletes from around the globe to get a sense of how concerned or confident they are about resuming competition amid the coronavirus pandemic. What emerged was a sense that they are going through the very same sort of calculus that much of the rest of society is. They are trying to figure out what is safe and how to stay healthy. They are wary about the sufficiency of COVID-19 testing and other precautions that leagues, unions and governing bodies will institute as they develop their own protocols.