Trump doubles up with Maryland, Virginia Memorial Day events

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has booked back-to-back Memorial Day appearances amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump plans to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. Afterward, he will head to Baltimore to speak at Fort McHenry national monument. That’s where “The Star-Spangled Banner” was written. But Baltimore’s mayor is unhappy about Trump’s visit, saying it sets a bad example when many residents have been told to limit travel. Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young also says the city can’t afford the cost of a presidential visit when city revenue is declining because of the virus outbreak.