New matching challenge announced supporting CGCC Foundation

Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation is proud to announce a pledge that will match all gifts to CGCC Foundation’s area of greatest need through June 30 up to $5,000.

This generous and timely gift is the result of a commitment by CGCC Foundation board president, Richard Stillwell. Stillwell recognized the need and hopes to generate additional support from other Columbia Gorge community members who have a passion for education. Stillwell’s employer, Google, will match his gifts up to $5,000, providing a dollar for dollar for dollar match opportunity.

The level of need and the challenges faced by some CGCC students are significant right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. The community’s response to the matching gift challenge will help the foundation support the college and its students during these unprecedented times.

If you are able to offer a gift at any level, please visit the CGCC Foundation website to learn about how to give. You may also contact the CGCC Foundation office at (541) 506-6113 / foundation@cgcc.edu.

Thank you for supporting Columbia Gorge Community College and CGCC students.