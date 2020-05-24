Man charged in federal court with coronavirus relief fraud

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle software engineer has been charged with filing fraudulent bank loan applications seeking over $1.5 million in forgivable loans meant for businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports Baoke Zhangwas of Issaquah was charged in a federal criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court with wire fraud and bank fraud. He was arrested Friday. According to court documents, Zhang created fake information technology companies for his applications. He never received any money. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.