COVID-19: State approves 7 more counties for Phase 2

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Seven more counties have been approved to move into the second phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to slowly reopen the state following restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19. KOMO reports that Secretary of Health Jonn Wiesman gave the OK Saturday to Cowlitz, Grant, Island, Jefferson, Mason, Pacific and San Juan counties. Twenty-one of the state’s 39 counties have now received approval to advance to Phase 2. Phase 2 regulations allow more businesses to operate than Phase 1, but those businesses must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in the guidance to reopen.
