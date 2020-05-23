Workers file complaint against Yakima fruit packing plant

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Workers have filed an unfair labor practices complaint, arguing a Washington state fruit packing company retaliated against those who chose to strike during the coronavirus pandemic. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that the complaint filed earlier this week claims Allan Brothers Fruit interrogated and threatened workers who joined the strike, and promised increased benefits for nonstrikers in an attempt to stop the walkout. Company CEO Miles Kohl denied all the allegations Thursday. Workers first walked out May 7 demanding increased transparency about COVID-19 cases, improved safety measures and hazard pay. The state said Allan Brothers Fruit met health and safety standards.