Olympia hotel burns, displacing dozens of homeless guests

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a fire destroyed the Quality Inn hotel in Olympia, displacing about 80 guests. The Olympian reports firefighters arrived at the hotel around midnight and found a shrub burning. Asst. Chief of Operations Mike Buchanan says the fire quickly spread up the building’s siding and into its attic. Crews inside had difficulties accessing the flames, leading to the evacuation of the motel. Fire crews were still working to put out the fire into Friday afternoon. Officials say among those evacuated were some 15 families experiencing homelessness that had been moved to the hotel from a shelter to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.