GOP state lawmakers call for a special legislative session

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders in Washington have called on Gov. Jay Inslee to convene a special legislative session as soon as mid-June to work on budget and other coronavirus-related issues. The Seattle Times reports the announcement Thursday comes as GOP lawmakers grow increasingly critical of Inslee’s steps to gradually restart the economy amid a giant spike in unemployment and preliminary projections showing a $7-billion state budget shortfall over the next three years. Democratic officials say a June special session could be too early because the state won’t get an official budget forecast until mid-June, and it remains unclear if the federal government will provide help.