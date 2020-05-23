City seeks federal funding for West Seattle Bridge project

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s congressional delegation has started searching for ways to fund work needed on the West Seattle Bridge after engineers discovered growing infrastructure cracks. KING-TV reported that U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal has considered requesting money from two existing federal grant programs intended to help fund transportation projects. Officials say one of the programs offers up to $25 million for smaller projects while the other program provides $100 million grants or more for larger projects. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says the city has not yet decided on whether to repair the bridge or replace it. She says all funding options are being considered.