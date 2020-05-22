Pakistan jet with 98 aboard crashes in crowded neighborhood

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A jetliner carrying 98 people crashed in a crowded neighborhood near the airport in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi after an apparent engine failure during landing. Officials say there were at least two survivors from the Airbus A320, and it was unknown how many people on the ground were hurt, with at least five houses destroyed. The pilot of Pakistani International Airlines Flight 8303 was heard transmitting a mayday shortly before the crash. It was flying from Lahore to Karachi, carrying many traveling for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Video on social media appeared to show the jet flying low with flames shooting from one of its engines. At least 57 bodies have been recovered.