New infections show virus accelerating across Latin America

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating across Latin America, bringing a surge of new infections and deaths, even as curves flattened and reopening was underway in much of Europe, Asia and the United States. The region’s two largest nations — Mexico and Brazil — reported record counts of new cases and deaths almost daily this week. That fueled criticism of their presidents, who have slow-walked shutdowns in attempts to limit economic damage. Brazil reported more than 20,000 deaths and 300,000 confirmed cases, making it the third worst-hit country in the world by official counts. Experts consider both numbers undercounts due to the widespread lack of testing.