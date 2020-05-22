Biden accuser’s life marred by abuse and financial hardship

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Tara Reade’s accusation of sexual assault against former Vice President Joe Biden has revived difficult questions about how to evaluate allegations of misconduct. It also has thrust Reade’s life story into the 2020 presidential race and, with it, led to scrutiny of a woman with a winding trail of extreme debt, an unfounded claim of educational attainment and questionable business practices. Along the way, some people who dealt with Reade found her duplicitous and deceitful, while others considered her to be a heroic survivor. Biden has denied Reade’s allegation of assault.