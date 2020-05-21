Top educator taught Kansas preschoolers alongside retirees

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A teacher who instructed preschoolers inside a Kansas nursing home before the coronavirus pandemic has been named the nation’s top educator. Tabatha Rosproy was chosen as the 2020 National Teacher of the Year for bridging the worlds of her community’s oldest and youngest. The year saw the retirement community where she taught in Winfield close to visitors to protect the residents as the state also shuttered its schools. Her selection from among 55 award-winning teachers around the country was announced Thursday by the Council of Chief State School Officers. Rosproy says her students were “well connected and well loved” and the retirement residents engaged.