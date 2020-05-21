Amid pandemic politics, Trump heads to Michigan Ford plant

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pandemic politics are shadowing President Donald Trump’s trip to Michigan. He’s going to tour a Ford Motor plant that had been repurposed to manufacture ventilators for the COVID-19 epidemic. But Trump and officials from the electoral battleground state are clashing in the meantime over federal aid, mail-in ballots and face masks. The visit to Ypsilanti, outside Detroit, comes a day after he criticized top state leaders and threatened to withhold federal funding over the state’s mail-in balloting effort. Another big question: Will he wear a face mask, as the state’s attorney general says he must?