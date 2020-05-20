Three people indicted following a human sex trafficking investigation

Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced that three people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection to an on-going human sex trafficking investigation.

Basukumbi Andre Wamulumba, 34, is charged with 16 counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, seven counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, six counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree, 10 counts of compelling prostitution, 10 counts of promoting prostitution, one count of tampering with a witness, three counts of kidnapping in the first degree, three counts of kidnapping in the second degree, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, one count of strangulation, one count of attempted rape in the first degree, two counts of attempted sexual abuse in the second degree, and one count of purchasing sex with a minor. Law enforcement located and arrested Wamulumba on March 17, 2020 at the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct.

Richelle Elise Seamster, 31, is charged with two counts of compelling prostitution, two counts of promoting prostitution and one count of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. Law enforcement located and arrested Seamster on May 19, 2020 in the 18000 block of Northwest Chemekea Lane in Portland, Oregon.

Donte Lamont Fuller, 41, is charged with one count of purchasing sex with a minor and one count of sexual abuse in the second degree. Law enforcement located and arrested Fuller on May 19, 2020 in the area of Southeast 62nd Avenue and Southeast Foster Road in Portland, Oregon.

According to court records, the alleged crimes occurred in 2019 and 2020 and involved a minor victim.

A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Wamulumba, Seamster and Fuller are all innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case is being prosecuted by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Team, which includes two attorneys, an investigator and a victim advocate. Additionally, an attorney assigned to the MCDA gang unit is available to help prosecute cases and support the team as trafficking routinely intersects with gang violence.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office’s Human Trafficking Team works to protect victims utilizing a three-prong approach: (1) aggressively prosecuting those who traffic victims to sex buyers; (2) reducing demand for exploitation in all forms to include a dedicated focus on a reduction of sex buyers; and (3) ensuring adequate protection and support for victims of human trafficking.

If you are involved in sex trafficking, or know of someone who is being trafficked, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or 9-1-1.