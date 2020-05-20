Thousands evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Rapidly rising water has overtaken dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people from flooded communities in central Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is warning that downtown Midland could end up “under approximately 9 feet of water” on Wednesday. Water several feet deep is covering some downtown streets near the Tittabawassee River. The river has topped a 1986 record of 33.9 feet and is expected to crest at about 38 feet. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for locations along the Tittabawassee River after the breach at the Edenville Dam and the Sanford Dam.