Eugene Man Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison for Illegal Firearm Possession

EUGENE, Ore.—A convicted felon from Eugene was sentenced to federal prison today for illegally possessing a 20-gauge shotgun, announced U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams.

Delano Franklin Oscar, Jr., 58, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.

According to court documents, in the early morning hours of December 14, 2018, Lane County Sheriff deputies identified a parked car as reported stolen. They discovered Oscar asleep in the vehicle’s front passenger seat with a 20-gauge shotgun shell near his feet. The deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded 20-gauge pump-action shotgun, a small baggy of methamphetamine, and a glass pipe. The shotgun had been reported stolen in October 2017. Oscar was arrested without incident.

On January 16, 2019, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a two-count indictment charging Oscar with felon in possession of ammunition and a firearm. On January 29, 2020, he pleaded guilty to both charges.

As part of his plea agreement, Oscar agreed to voluntarily abandon his interest in the shotgun seized by investigators.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, and was prosecuted by Pamela Paaso, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.