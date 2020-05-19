Experts: Trump’s threats to WHO could undercut global health

GENEVA (AP) — Health experts say increasing attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump on the World Health Organization for its handling of the coronavirus demonstrate a profound misunderstanding of its role and could ultimately serve to weaken global health. Many WHO members rallied around the U.N. health agency just hours after Trump threatened to permanently cut sizable U.S. funding for it unless the agency commits to “substantive improvements” in the next 30 days. The WHO had no immediate response to Trump’s letter, and its director-general sought to rise above the invective, saying “WHO’s focus now is fighting the pandemic with every tool at our disposal.”