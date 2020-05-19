Despite risks, Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hurrying to defend President Donald Trump’s decision to take a malaria drug he’s been touting as as a treatment for the coronavirus. He’s been drawing criticism from Democratic leaders and some health experts after saying he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily for a week and a half. Trump’s government says hydroxychloroquine should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells CNN she would rather Trump not be taking something that hasn’t been approved by scientists, citing his age and calling the president “morbidly obese.”